Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Will Siri's Elimination Change Shannu Game

From day one, if you observe clearly in the Bigg Boss Telugu house, Siri has been influencing Shanmukh's game with her actions and distracting him. In the first two weeks, Shannu was playing on his own and did not care much about Siri, because the eliminated contestants were pointing out that Shannu was supporting Siri to win the task.

After that, Shannu clearly asked Siri to stay away from him. Later in the weekend episode, Nagarjuna patched them up. Thereon, Shannu's game totally got distracted.

A section of the audience says that in the first few weeks, Siri was seen going after Shannu all the time, but now it appears Shannu is hanging out with Siri. Shannu is disturbing his game by considering Siri's words, say netizens.

But we all know that in this week's task, Bigg Boss assigned a secret captaincy task to Jessie for which Jessie took Siri's help. Siri and Jessie ditched Shannu and took away his eggs.