Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants Siri and Shanmukh Jaswanth's so called friendship has come in for a lot of criticism from the viewers. They two have been badly trolled on social media platforms for their overaction (viewers' words) in the house.

Their emotional dramas are no doubt getting good TRPs for Star Maa over the past few weeks. Though the audience is irked by their fights, they still don't want to miss watching the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 episodes.

A section of the audience say that Shannu and Siri were intentionally fighting to get saved from elimination because contestants are aware that love track or friendship, controversial fights, emotional dramas will always work. The viewers love such contestants and the channel too will protect them.

If you notice, Siri has compromised and sacrificed several times for Shannu during tasks since the beginning of the show. It won't be wrong to say that not only did Siri not play her game, but she also distracted Shannu's game.

The audience has their own perception of Siri and Shanmukh's relationship. They say that if Siri gets a chance to sacrifice the title for Shannu, she would willingly do it. On the other hand, a few others say that Siri will not sacrifice because she has remained with Shannu despite his dominating attitude and possessiveness only to gain votes from audience and the title. Anyway, there is a talk that neither Shannu nor Siri will be on the runner-up list because it appears the makers used the jodi TRP ratings.

Every eliminated contestant in the Bigg Boss Buzz interview said that Siri and Shannu are unfit to be in the house, They said that Shannu and Siri are in their own world and the truth is that Shannu is not seen giving his best in any tasks. Besides, Shannu should thank his fans. It is because of them that he is in the top 5 list without any performance.

Do you agree with this? Let us know your opinion. Do you think Siri will sacrifice for Shannu in pre-finale? Comment below.