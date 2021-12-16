Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Will Shannu Break Deepthi's Record?

Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth are one of the most adorable couples in showbiz. If you recall, Deepthi Sunaina had participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 2.

Although, she entered the house to with her eyes set on the trophy, she couldn't fulfill her dream of winning the show. Now, Deepthi Sunaina's boyfriend Shanmukh Jaswanth has reached the final round. That's not all, Shanmukh will surely be in the top two finalists of this season.

Deepthi Sunaina has been urging her fans and followers to vote for him ever since finale week voting lines opened. Deepthi Sunaina failed of win the trophy despite her fan following.

Now it would be interesting to watch if Shanmukh will fulfill Deepthi Sunaina's dream of taking home the Bigg Boss trophy. If Shanmukh wins the show then it will surely be a success to them both, as it is natural for partners to enjoy each other's success.

Will Shanmukh become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 or not? What's your take on this? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.