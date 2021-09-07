Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Will Shanmukh Jaswanth Become a Competitor To Anchor Ravi?

As we all know, Shanmukh Jaswanth is a well name Youtuber and a big name in social media. He has earned his place in the hearts of the audience even before entering the Bigg Boss house. Shanmukh is known for his short films and dancing. After Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh is the most famous contestant in the house compared to others. In the last two months, after the web series "The Software Developer and Surya" became hits, Shanmukh made his entry into the small screen shows. When it comes to Anchor Ravi, he enjoys a huge fan base because of his TV show "Something Something" on Star Maa music. After that, Ravi and Lasya did the Dhee show, which was a turning point in their careers. They became popular anchors and bagged many opportunities.

Now the point is, they both have equal power outside the house. But Shanmukh has remained quiet till now in the house, while Ravi seems to be hyperactive in the glass house. But if you have regularly watched Bigg Boss shows, the quiet and innocent contestants always survive in the house for a long time. Also, they do not have many enemies or competitors in the house. The hyperactive ones, who try to grab attention in the beginning, end up getting into clashes with other contestants and develop misunderstanding.

So, if one were to go by this pattern, Shanmukh may give tough competition to Ravi. What is your opinion on this? Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.