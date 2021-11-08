Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Will Have A Surprise Winner, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is entering the tenth week and the contestants of the house are giving their best to be in the top five list. A total of 19 contestants entered the house and now there are only 10 contestants. In the ninth-week elimination, Vishwa got evicted from the house. We all know that Vishwa is one of the strongest contestants in the house and his elimination came as a big shock.

Now, the contestants in the house are Kajal, Jessie, Anee, Maanas, Priyanka, Siri, Sunny, Ravi, Sreeram, Shanmukh. Who is going to win the trophy and who will be the top five contestants of the show are the questions that are doing the rounds on social media.

Priyanka is one of the contestants in the top 10 list. Going by the way she is playing her game, she is likely to be amongst the top 5 finalists. It is known that Star Maa has been constantly criticized for not picking a female Contestant. But this season will have a surprise winner, going by the recent turn of events in the house. Some of the netizens are predicting that Priyanka Singh may become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen. It is Bigg Boss... anything may happen at any point in time.

Winners of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 to 4:

In the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu, Siva Balaji emerged out as the winner. Kaushal Manda, Rahul Sipligunj, and Abhijeet Duddala are the winners of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2,3, and 4 respectively.