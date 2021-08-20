Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Will Be Like Never Before: Details Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is hitting the headlines for many reasons. The show has managed to be in the news ever since the first promo of the show was dropped on the internet. Since then speculations are doing the rounds about the probable contestants' list of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

The celebrities' names who are set to appear in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 are Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Ravi, Lahari Sarayu, Lobo, and Navya Swamy. As of now they are the confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. We have learnt from our sources that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is going to be a new format for the public.

If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 won't have any wild card entry like previous seasons. There will be no family reunions owing to the pandemic. On top it all, the makers of the show may not even invite celebrities as special guests for the show to promote their films or to attract the viewers. Taking all this into consideration, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 show is going to be like never before in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

The confirmed contestants will be sent into quarantine next week. Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the upcoming season 5. He had earlier hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 and season 4. The show will be airing on Star MAA from September 5, 2021. Although, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.