Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Wild Card Entrants May Get More Privileges

Finally, the wait for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is going to be over in two days. Currently, the makers are working round the clock to give some entertainment for the viewers on the pilot episode. Now, the news is that the makers have decided to give the wild card entry more opportunities in the Bigg Boss house.

Generally contestants who come under wild card entry get nominated in the first week itself or get out sooner as part of the format. They only enter the show to give an instant boost to sagging TRPs.

The same happened with Swathi Dixit as she got eliminated in no time. So, the makers have decided that the wild card will get some privileges this time around. How and what will it be, we will know soon.

Stay Tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu-Season 5!