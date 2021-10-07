Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Why Star Maa Will Save Hamida From Eviction This Week

The weekend is ahead, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is completing its fifth week and is inching towards its sixth week. The show is all set to break the TRP records this week as the captaincy task was loaded with drama. Besides, we must give it to Star Maa for coming up with some interesting promos.

Two more days to go for eliminations. Are you eager to know which contestant has a high chance of getting an exit pass? You are on the right page. Read on to find out. The nominated contestants for the fifth week's elimination are Shanmukh, Sunny, Ravi, Maanas, Priya, Lobo, Jessie, Vishwa, and Hamida. According to the latest unofficial voting results, Shanmukh, Sunny, Ravi, Maanas, Priya, and Lobo are in the safe zone. Jessie, Vishwa, and Hamida are in the danger zone.

Although Hamida is said to be contestant who has garnered the least votes this week, netizens say that Star Maa will save Hamida for the sake of her love track with Sreerama chandra not to mention the glam quotient she has brought to the show. The show makers might not eliminate Hamida. But in place of Hamida, they are likely to evict Jessie.

Unfortunately, Hamida is not giving any content to the show and viewers are not that interested in Sreerama and Hamida's Jodi. Bigg Boss Telugu viewers say that they are fine f the show makers eliminate both Jessie and Hamida.