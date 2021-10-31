Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Why Siri Hanmanth Can't Be Winner Or Finalist

Bigg Boss Telugu Contestants Siri Hanmanth and Shanmukh Jaswanth are not only popular contestants in the Bigg Boss house but also strong.

The duo is playing the game as a group ever since they entered the show. Now, they have started romance on the show, which is literally hurting family viewers. Siri Hanmanth and Shanmukh are good friends.

But their new relationship has not gone down well with viewers, let alone Deepthi Sunaina. If the two contestants are using that as a strategy, then it might save them from eliminations for a couple of weeks.

But, Siri Hanmanth can't be the winner or the top five finalists if she continues the same bond with Shanmukh Jaswanth as viewers will hate her.

If you recall, Singer Rahul Spiligunj who won Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and Purnanvi had a relationship when they were in the house. At the end, Bigg Boss eliminated Purnanvi. However, the show organizers have given a chance for Rahul to be the winner of the show. So in the same logic, Shannu might stay till the end if not be the winner owing to his popularity. But Siri Hanmanth may not be the winner or finalist.

What's your view, folks? Let us know in the comments.

