Hey Bigg Boss Telugu viewers, are you excited to find out who is the first contestant to get an exit pass? Then we are here to tell you all the updates about Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. There is a rumor doing the rounds that Sarayu got evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu glasshouse. Anyway, it is expected that Jaswanth will be eliminated, but Sarayu's elimination is a bit shocking for the audience. Let us wait and watch whether the buzz of Sarayu's elimination is true or not.

Netizens who believe that Sarayu has been eliminated gave the reasons for her elimination. They say that Sarayu focused on other contestants' game rather than playing her own game. Adding they say that she was trying to be bold like season 4 contestant Ariyana, but she failed. A section of the audience was irritated by her unparliamentary words used against other contestants. The main reason for her elimination would be her fights over small issues in which she would drag them. Anyway, no audience expected that Sarayu will get an exit pass in the first week itself. If you want to know more inside information about Bigg Boss Telugu 5, then follow Sakshi Post.