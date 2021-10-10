Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has finished its fifth week and is entering its sixth week. The show is getting mixed responses from all quarters. As it is Sunday, it's elimination time. So there is a prediction doing the rounds on social media that Hamida got a red card from the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Should wait for the official announcement. Anyway, if Hamida is evicted, then it's an unexpected elimination for viewers because everyone expected that Star Maa might save her for TRP rating as she was running a love track with Sreerama.

However, the main reason Star Maa eliminated Hamida was that she had the least votes. And they did not save her because she is not performing well, and she is trying to get saved by running a love track. In the fifth-week captaincy task, Hamida is not seen participating actively, and she is always with Sreerama. Even from the first week, Hamida is not performing well. And her love track with Sreerama is not that high, the point is Star Maa and few news websites are just spotlighting them. Let us wait and watch if Hamida gets an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house or not tonight.