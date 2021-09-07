Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Who Will Be The First Contestant To Get Eliminated?

It is back! Bigg Boss Telugu is back and the audience couldn’t have been happier about it. The first episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 aired on Star Maa on September 5 with Akkineni Nagarjuna returning as the host. A total of 19 contestants entered the BB house this time. This is the highest number of all seasons.

Shwetha Varma, Maanas, RJ Kajal, Siri Hanumanth, VJ Sunny, Lahari Shari, Anee Master, Lobo, Jaswanth Padal, Vishwa, Natraj Master, Priya, Priyanka Singh, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Hamida, Sree Ram Chandra, Sarayu, Uma Devi, and Anchor Ravi have entered Bigg Boss as contestants. This time there are more people in the house than there generally is.

To make things interesting, the makers are planning something new. They even did the nominations on Day 1 itself. It came as a surprise to all as they just entered the house and have no idea about each other. As per the sources, the nomination list includes Sarayu Suman, Hamida, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Maanas and Jaswanth Padala.

Let’s take a look at the nominations and their popularity. If you think of it, Ravi and Kajal are big names in the Bigg Boss house. Their elimination in Week 1 itself is highly unlikely. This means the rest of the contestants have to work extra hard to gain the audience's love and votes.

Bigg Boss fans will watch few episodes before the voting line opens and they have to vote. For now, no one is in danger zone as it has been just two days since the show started. By the end of the week, viewers will be able to identify the game of every contestant and then vote accordingly. We now wait for the Weekend episode with Nagarjuna to see who becomes the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 5.