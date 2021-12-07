Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Week 14 Voting Trends

The final week elimination is trending and the audience are casting their vote for their favorite contestant. The nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Siri, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Maanas, Sunny, and Kajal, while Sreerama Chandra escaped the nomination as he won the ticket for the finale.

According to unofficial voting reports, Kajal and Maanas are in the danger zone. Sunny, Shannu, and Siri are in the safe zone. Shannu and Sunny are said to have recorded the highest voting percentage. Netizens want Kajal's elimination this week, and they are trying hard to eliminate her.

Because Kajal has been saved by the Bigg Boss Telugu makers several times from elimination. The reason might be her controversial fights and game strategy she used on other contestants to win the task. The audience says that Kajal makes a clear move to save herself and changes her bond with the other housemates according to the task and situation.

But keeping her game strategy aside, from day one, Kajal gave her best to be in the top five list, and we can say even Star Maa indirectly supported her. When Ravi got eliminated, Bigg Boss Telugu viewers trolled Star Maa and alleged that Star Maa is saving Kajal intensionally. Now, they say that the makers might evict Maanas in place of Kajal. Do you agree with it? Comment below.