Bigg Boss Telugu 5: This Weak Contestant Could Be Among Finalists

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most controversial reality shows on the small screens. The show has a significant fan following across the globe. If you are a die-hard fan of Bigg Boss Telugu, then, you must know that season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to end in a couple of days from now.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is likely to take place in the middle of December.

There are nine contestants still inside the house, of whom, four should get eliminated from the house. The show organizers are likely to opt for double elimination this weekend as there was no elimination in the house last week.

Last night, there was a captaincy task in the house. Maanas has emerged as the captain for next week. The entire house got nominated for eviction, except Ravi. Now, If Maanas survives this week's eviction, then, there's a chance for him to reach the grand finals. Maanas cannot be nominated for the 13th week and he will be among the finalists.

For those who joined in late, Bigg Boss viewers consider him as the weakest contestant in the house. And if he survives elimination, then there is no dount in Maanas finding a place among the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Let's wait and watch whether Maanas will really make it or not.