Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Results: Shanmukh Jaswanth Tops This Week's Nomination Again

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is heading towards its ninth week. Are you waiting for the eighth-week nomination results? Then check this out. For this week's elimination, the nominated contestants are Siri, Sreerama Chandra, Lobo, Manaas, Ravi, and Shanmukh Jaswanth. According to the voting results, Shanmukh Jaswanth is again on top in the voting results with the highest number of votes. It appears Shanmukh Jaswanth fans are not resting one single minute and working 24/7 to save him from elimination.

Whenever Shanumkh is in the nominations, he will get a minimum of 84% votes. On the other hand, Shanmukh's girlfriend, Deepthi Sunaina, is promoting Shannu and requesting the audience to cast their vote for him. Anyway, Shannu is also performing well in this week's captaincy task. There is a rumour doing the rounds that Shanmukh is the new captain of the glass house for the ninth week.

With this, we can say that Shannu will definitely be in the top five. Let us wait and watch what will happen next because it's Bigg Boss house we can't predict anything so soon.