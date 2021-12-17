Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Voting Deadline, Last Chance to Vote for Your Favourite Contestant

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to conclude in one day and the small screen viewers are eager to watch the grand finale. The contestants in the house have entertained the audience for weeks now managed to win their hearts and add to their fan following.

With just one more day left for the final episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, contestants are trying to chill and spending some quality time with each other.

The viewers outside the Bigg Boss house are working hard and promoting their favourite contestants seeking votes.

If you are a show buff, you would know by now that there are two ways to cast your votes: one is through Hotstar and the other is by giving a missed call to the contestant's number. Now, a non-subscriber can also cast their vote on Hot Star.

There are many questions from the audience as to when is the deadline and when will the voting lines close. The voting lines will be closed tonight at 9 or 10 pm and tomorrow the makers will decide the winner and runner up of the show and an official announcement will be made on December 19.

According to sources, the chief guest at the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale is likely to be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who are expected to make their appearance for 83 movie promotions.

Coming to the voting results, the top three contestants are Sunny, Sreerama Chandra and Shanmukh Jaswanth. Do cast your vote for your favourite Contestant on Hotstar or give a missed call.