Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Vote For Performance, Not Popularity Say Netizens

Bigg Boss is a huge platform for artistes who participate in the show who hope some opportunities will open up for them after their exit from the house.

More often than not, the show helps contestants revive their careers. At least in case of the top five finalists of any season, this is true.

If you recall, Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 contestants like Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana, and Harika are doing well on the professional front. It is worth mentioning here that all these contestants were fairly new to the small screen audience when they made their entry into the Bigg Boss house. Now, they are shining bright and doing well in their respective careers.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is likely to become a game-changer for few of the contestants in the house. It's hard to guess who's going to make it to the top five finalists as everyone seems to be playing a safe game in the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants Shanmukh and Sreerama Chandra have grabbed the attention of the viewers since day 1 of the show. They are also under the radar for their performance in the house.

A section of the audience content that that Shanmukh and SRC have a huge fan base and hence will get saved irrespective of the fact that they play the game or not.

So Bigg Boss viewers are urging netizens to instead save Vishwa from eviction whenever he's nominated with their votes.

They say that Vishwa is one of the most sincere contestants in the house. Bigg Boss viewers feel he might get eliminated as he doesn't have any fan support.

Hence the audience who are rooting for Vishwa have appealed to the public to vote according to the contestants' performance in the house and not their popularity. Here's a look at one of the tweets doing the rounds in this regard.