Bigg Boss Telugu 5: VJ Sunny Faces The Wrath of Nagarjuna

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Hello viewers, the weekend is here and Akkineni Nagarjuna is all set to be back to his hosting duties inside the Bigg Boss house. This week has really been a stressful week for contestants in the house. Though the week started on a positive note with the sacrifices of contestants to get into eliminations, the fights between a few contestants grew and created a chaos in the glass house.

During the captaincy task, after Sunny got eliminated, he forced Maanas to play well. Meanwhile, arguments between Sreerama Chandra, Jessie and Sunny hot up and created a tense environment in the house. And the differences between the contestants are yet to be resolved.

Nagarjuna has decided to sort out their problems in today's episode and the Star Maa has released a promo regarding this. Watch this..

In the promo, Nagarjuna talks to Anee about giving up the captaincy task without putting in any effort. Later, he questions Sunny over his behaviour with Sreeram. Sunny explains that the housemates were trying to provoke him. Nagarjuna reprimands Sunny for being aggressive and asks him to leave the house. He then asks Bigg Boss to open the gates.

Will Sunny get eliminated this weekend has not been officially confirmed yet. Tonight's episode will be interesting so stay tuned.