BBT5: Nagarjuna Brands These Two Contestants As Gossip Kings

Bigg Boss is the show meant for gossiping and it will always be in the headlines for some other reason. And not only audience gossip but housemates also do it which becomes the talk of the town. In every season there will be contestants who always back talk about contestants. Are you puzzled why we are telling this, then check out. In yesterday’s weekend episode when Nagarjuna was watching the Friday episode Shannu and Jessie were talking about other contestants performances where Nagarjuna called them gossip boys. Anyway, without gossips, Bigg Boss viewers can not enjoy the show.

In Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 the gossip kings were Chandrachud and Prashanth S. BBK8 viewers enjoyed it. As it is the weekend the elimination will take place today. According to the sources, Karthika Deepam actress Uma Devi might get an exit pass from Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. On the other hand, Nataraj Master also got the least voting compared to Uma Devi. So let’s wait and watch which contestant will get the red card. For more updates keep an eye on Sakshi Post.