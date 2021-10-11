Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Viewers Term Hamida Elimination Unfair

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu season is on in full swing. The show is being hosted by none other than Akkineni Nagarjuna.

We have seen a lot of fights and controversies in the house. Last night, Hamida was eliminated from the show. When she made an entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 5, she was entirely new to the audience.

Later, a section of audience have become her die hard fans, thanks to her performance. Hamida impressed the audience with her game and killer looks in the house. Now, she is no longer a participant of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Hamida fans and Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers are disappointed with her eviction. They are trolling Nagarjuna and Star Maa for their unfair elimination of her.