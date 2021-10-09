Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Viewers Question Star MAA's Preferential Treatment of This Contestant

Ever since Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 makers started showing favouritism to only a few contestants in the house, BB viewers seem to have lost interest in watching the show. After watching the last few episodes, viewers have different opinions on different contestants.

Bigg Boss viewers feel that Ravi's team won the task without any effort. Some feel that the task was useless as ultimately, the team that has the greatest number of supporters wins the task. In this task, it is known that Ravi would definitely have majority of supporters when compared to Sunny.

Besides this, in yesterday's episode, while voting for the worst performer, most of the contestants chose Kajal as the bad performer. However, Bigg Boss viewers feel that the decision was wrong and Priya should have been selected as the worst performer as she did not perform any tasks during the week.

In the very first task of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, Priya was nominated as being ineligible to become the captain of the house. But this week, she was given permission to participate in the captaincy task. Even on this issue, BB viewers feel that Star Maa is giving special treatment to Priya. Let us know your opinion about this in the comments section below.