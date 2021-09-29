Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Viewers Predict Double Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is inching towards the fifth week successfully. The contestants are trying their best to win the task and the audience hearts. Anyway, it is known that Priya, Lobo, Ravi, Anee Master, Siri, Kajal, Sunny and Natraj master are on the nomination list for this week’s elimination. As we mentioned before, Natraj Master and Anee Master are in the danger zone. So there is a buzz doing the rounds on social media by Bigg Boss Telugu viewers that the show makers might plan a double elimination this week. As the season is getting boring and even the contestants are not giving content, the show makers might eliminate the boring contestants and bring new contestants via wild card entry.

In every season, the show maker does this because the channel needs TRP ratings. This is the small trick applied by the channel. However, there is the prediction that Natraj Master and Anee Master might get red cards from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 glasshouse. In the rare case, Siri might get evicted. On the other hand, there is buzz that Anchor Varshini will make a wild card entry into the show or one of the jabardasth actor. So let’s wait and watch who will the Bigg Boss makers bring to the house and if double elimination will take place or not.