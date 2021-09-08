Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Viewers Impressed With Anchor Ravi?

Anchor Ravi is a well known personality on the Telugu small screen. The anchor also enjoys a huge fan following. From Season 2, there were several rumors that Ravi would enter the Bigg Boss house, but he did not. Finally, he has made his entry in Season 5. Now, his fans who are thrilled, want him to lift the trophy of Season 5. It won't be wrong if we said that a section of the audience is watching the show to watch Anchor Ravi's performance. Ravi, on his part, seems to have taken charge on day 1 itself. He has managed to get the attention of the Bigg Boss viewers by entertaining them right from the beginning of the show.

In yesterday's episode, Vishwa shared his unhappy memories when he lost his brother and said that he could see a brother in Ravi. After that, Vishwa won the task and got the power to choose two contestants who would be required to give all their things and clothes to Bigg Boss and Vishwa chose Ravi for that task. Then Ravi was seen wearing a woman's costume. Bigg Boss Telugu viewers loved Ravi's comic timing, and the way he carried his costume impressed Bigg Boss Telugu viewers.

I guess it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Ravi has already earned good fame outside the house and now is sparing no chance to earn the love of Bigg Boss viewers. On the other hand, a few viewers say that Ravi is pretending by putting on a fake mask. Let us wait and watch if Ravi continues to stay so or change his colors.