Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Viewers Feel This Contestant Unfit to Enter Finals

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is the talk of the town on social media. Even though the 15th season of Bigg Boss Hindi is underway and hosted by none other bollywood star Salman Khan, viewers feel that it is the regional shows that are making more noise.

Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the show is all set to conclude on December 19, on which date the grand finale will be held. The makers are gearing up for the finals to pick one of the finalists as the winner of this season.

On the other hand, there's a lot of speculation over who will make it to the finals. As per the buzz, Shannu, VJ Sunny and Sreerama Chandra are likely to be among the top 3 Finalists. When it comes to female contestants, there are priyanka, Siri and RJ Kajal are left on the show after surviving several rounds of eliminations.

As per the audience, all the three would get eliminated in the next couple of weeks given that none of the female contestants have managed to win the crown in all the four seasons. However, there is one contestant who the Bigg Boss viewers don't want to see in the finals. And if you haven't already guessed, it is Priyanka. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers and netizens say that Priyanka's performance is nothing great and she doesn't deserve to be a finalist.

