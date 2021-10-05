Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Viewers Enjoy Shannu-Sreerama Chandra fight

Finally, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants are on fire. The secret nominations task seems to have had a strong impact on the contestants. The bitiching booths popped up in the corners of the Bigg Boss house after the nominations. As we all know, Shannu is the most nominated person in the house. It seems that Shannu got clarity on his game and also learnt about the strategy of other contestants while playing their game.

For the unversed, there was a clash between Sreerama and Shannu about Jessie. Shannu took a stand for Jessie when Sreerama said cook your own food. But according to Bigg Boss viewers, Shannu and Sreerama had their own reasons to shout at each other. Other contestants also supported Sreerama.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Telugu viewers for the first time seem to have enjoyed the fight in Season 5. Shannu was silent from day one of the show and didn’t get into any controversial fights. He was also not nominated by any contestant and he thought he was safe. A section of the audience says that Shannu is unnecessarily getting into fights with Sreerama by supporting Jessie without knowing about what happened. It seems that Shannu is full of frustration after everyone targeted him while Siri and Jessie were adding fuel to fire.

Siri and Jessie are provoking Shannu while staying on a safe side. It's time Shannu realised this and should balanced his friendship and game. What is your opinion on this? Comment below. For more gossips follow Sakshi Post