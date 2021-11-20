Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Viewers Dub Shannu-Siri Relationship Toxic

The competition between Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants is getting stronger with each passing day. Just four weeks to go for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 to end. There is a lot of action happening in the house.

It is known that Shanmukh Jaswanth and Siri Hanmanth are among the strong contestants in the house. One of the two will definitely be among the top five finalists. Shannu and Siri again had an altercation during one of the tasks in the house. The two were seen crying in the bathroom.

A section of the audience feels that Shanmukh and Siri are just doing romance in the house. They say that the two buddies are entertaining the viewers with their kisses and hugs. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show lovers say that they are unable to watch their romance in the show.

Some of them have posted nasty comments against Shannu and Siri over their toxic relationship. Bigg Boss viewers say that Shanmukh and Siri even shared a liplock in the house and Bigg Boss reportedly blurred that scene. We don't know whether Shanmukh and Siri really had a lip lock. But those who saw it can't stop talking about it on social media.

Here are a few tweets which are making the rounds on Shannu-Siri lip-lock. Check out the tweets:

Edentra mati matiki hug istadi vellipotadi kiss istadi vellipotadi... Vatikosame alugutunda enti 😂😂 Bayataki pothe diniki vidakule 🤭😂#BiggBossTelugu5 #Siri — RRReddy...Tarak'$ Girl (@Reethu1318) November 18, 2021

#BiggBossTelugu5 Arey Entra Idi #shannu already Deepthi undi #siri already engaged Aina vellani chuste #vjsunny em cheppado prove aitundi Siri Gurunchi pic.twitter.com/36dBrRHDao — biggbosstelugu (@bigggbosstelugu) November 19, 2021

#BiggBossTelugu5

Did anyone observed #Siri LIPKISS to #Shannu

That time blurr came. I thought internet issue and clicking on 10s back button to what happened But I after doing couple of times I realized it was blurred. Did anyone though like me and done... 😂 😂 — Sekhar Sharm🅰️🅰️ (@iamsekharsharma) November 18, 2021