Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Updated Nomination List

After lots of drama over the last two days, the nominations for the ninth week are done. Bigg Boss gave many twists to the contestants and the audience during this week's nominations. The updated list of nominated contestants are Sreerama Chandra, Sunny, Kajal, Priyanka, Siri, Jaswanth, Vishwaa, and Ravi. In the predicted nomination list, Priyanka and Jaswanth were missing. Bigg Boss Telugu viewers want Siri to get eliminated. All the strong contestants have been nominated this week.

According to the voting results today, Sreerama Chandra is in the lead with highest number of votes, followed by Ravi at No.2. Siri too is said to have garnered fewer votes. Let's see if the number changes leading to a change in position. Because in today's episode, there is a lot happening during captaincy task where Ravi and Sreerama will be seen at loggerheads.

As per buzz, it appears that this week too, one of female contestants is likely to get a red card. The Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show is entertaining the audience with lots of drama while keeping the viewers glued to their televisions.