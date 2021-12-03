Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Unexpected Contestant Elimination On Cards, Deets Inside

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning another shocking eviction in the house this week. If you haven't heard about the previous evicted contestant from the Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Then, let me you all that Anchor Ravi was eliminated from the house.

It's a big shock to all the viewers. Now, we hear that Bigg Boss makers are planning for another shocking eviction.

They are said to be planning to eliminate popular contestant Sreerama Chandra. Yes, what you read is right. It is known that Sreerama Chandra got hurt during the finale task.

As of now, he is resting in the Bigg Boss house. Sreerama Chandra friends from the industry like Deepthi Sunaina and Bigg Boss Telugu 5 evicted contestants are sending their love to him by asking him to stay strong and they are also promising to support him.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Bigg Boss is contemplating on sending Sreerama Chandra home on medical grounds. They might eliminate him this weekend.

If SRC really gets eliminated from the house, then it will be the second shocking eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers. This piece of news hasn't been confirmed from the makers' end. There's a possiblity of SRC elimination this week. Let's see what happens.