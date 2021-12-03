Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Uma Devi Satire on Shannu: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 popular contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth has become the centre of attraction in the house. Many of the show viewers complain that Shanmukh is not doing anything in the show except hugs and kisses between him and Siri. On the other hand, the show lovers are predicting that Shanmukh Jaswanth is going to win Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

If you also think that Shanmukh will win the show and a die-hard of Shannu, we have some interesting news for you. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 evicted contestant Uma Devi has made some sensational comments on Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

She has branded Bigg Boss Telugu a scripted show. She also said, "I feel Sunny will win the show going by his performance in the house. Shanmukh did not put any efforts into the game when I was in the house. Even now, Shanmukh is the same. People are much aware of Shanmukh's game in the house if Bigg Boss makers make Shanmukh the winner of the show. It is ultimately Bigg Boss makers's decision, for sure, Shanmukh is not going to win if makers really go with public voting."

This comment has upset Shannu fans a great deal who are trolling her on social media.