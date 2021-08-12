Bigg Boss Telugu 5 TRP Clash With IPL Matches

Bigg Boss Telugu is the most-watched TV reality show and it has captured the hearts of millions. From the season senior Tollywood actor Nagarjuna started hosting the show, Star Maa has managed to garner massive TRP ratings. There is buzz going around that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 may start on September 5. And we all know that even IPL 2021 is going to start from September first week. So, there will be a huge clash between Bigg Boss Telugu and the IPL. Until and unless Bigg Boss Telugu makers plan something special, it will be hard to get the attention of people as we are a cricket crazy nation.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 promo is expected to be released on August 15. There is a lot of speculation surrounding the start date of the show and the probable list of contestants who will be entering the Bigg Boss house. The celebrities whose names are trending on social media as probable contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 include Nikhil, Priyanka, Lobo, Anchor Varshini, Priya Raman, Anne Master, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, RJ Kajal, Jaswanth Padala, VJ Sunny, and Navya Swamy. But we have to wait for an official confirmation from the makers to know who will really enter the house.