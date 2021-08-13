Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is all set to start on Star Maa soon. Show addicts can't wait to know when the show is starting. Even though there is no official date announced yet by the show makers, grapevine has it that Bigg Boss 5 Telugu will start on September 5. The buzz surrounding the show begun after the show runners released the logo of Bigg Boss on its official Twitter handle.

Did we tell you that Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna will host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. A picture from the promo shoot featuring Akkineni Nagarjuna also went viral. Nag is seen holding a gun in his hand. We do not know the theme of the show yet. In fact show lovers are curious to know who are the celebrities taking part in the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Several names from the world of cinema, television and social media are doing the rounds as probable contestants entering the Bigg Boss house, even though there is no official word from the show makers.

Among the contestant names doing the rounds is that of Shanmukh Jaswanth, who is a familiar name in the Telugu household. Shanmukh Jaswanth is a YouTube star and also a choreographer. He shot to fame for playing Shannu in Software Developer, a series on YouTube. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The current number of subscribers on his YouTube Channel has reached 3.8 million.

Now back to Bigg Boss Telugu 5, while a few celebrities have openly denied being approached by the show makers, a few others have refrained from commenting. The latest to react is Shanmukh Jaswanth. Fans were super excited on hearing his name. However, the actor has posted a cryptic post on the rumours without directly stating anything yet. Have a look at what Shanmukh Jaswanth posted on his social media handle.

In an insta story posted on his official handle, Shanmukh Jaswanth has written

"Negativity is not new to me!

Whatever they write, let them!

Until you hear from me, don't believe anything"

Does this mean, Shanmukh is indeed entering the Bigg Boss house and trying to keep it under wraps? Was his post hinting at confirming his presence in the show? Let's wait for the official list to be out. Till then, stay tuned to all the updates on Bigg Boss 5 Telugu.

By the way, do you want Shanmukh Jaswanth to be part of Bigg Boss Telugu 5? Share your views in comments section below.