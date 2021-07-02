Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Top TV Anchor Roped In As Contestant

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss Season 5. According to the reports, the makers of the show are planning to start the show in the next few days. It is said that they have already finalised a few contestants and are in talks with a few others. Already we are hearing a few names. According to Bigg Boss rules, the contestants shouldn't reveal that they are stepping into the house. However, the list of those who are participating in the season will be out through the family members and relatives of the contestants.

According to the reports, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Bum Chik Bablu, TikTok star Mahathalli, Anchor Ravi, Lobo and Mangli are likely to step into BB house. Now, one more name that is doing all the rounds in the social media is Sravanthi Chokarapu. Recently, she joined Sridevi Drama Company. This beauty won the hearts of the folks with her looks. It is said that she has already appointed PROs. We all know that from the last two seasons the contestants of the house are appointing PROs because promotion is one of the most important things. The contestants of the BB house have their own promotional agents and they would deal with social media accounts of the contestants. Let us not decode much but wait and see who is going to step into the house.