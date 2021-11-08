Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Top 10 Contestants Confirmed

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is inching towards the grand finale. Yes, only five weeks are left for the show to conclude and viewers are excited about meeting the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu.

For those who missed Sunday’s episode, we would like to tell you Vishwa was evicted from the house as he got the least votes among all the nominated contestants.

People are betting big time as yo who would make it to the top five finalists. Actually, it’s hard to predict as everyone is giving equal competition in the game.

However, we have the names of top ten finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Check out the list with their profiles.

Sunny

Shannu

Sreerama Chandra

Maanas

Ravi

Jessie

Anee Master

Siri

Kajal

Priyanka

If you are eagerly waiting for tonight's episode and wanting to know who all will get nominated for this week's eviction. Let me be the first one to reveal the tenth week nominated contestants list. The nominated contestants for this week are - Ravi, Siri, Maanas, Kajal, and Maanas.

Who do you think will get eliminated this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.