Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Timings Changed, Check New Time Of BB5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has become talk of the town ever since the upcoming season of the promo was unveiled by the makers. Speculations are doing the rounds about the probable contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. On his page, we are going to reveal some important details regarding Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. It includes the list of the celebrities who will participate in the show along with their names. All Bigg Boss show lovers would be excited as Telugu is the most watched reality show in the country.

Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu 5 confirmed contestants Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas, VJ Sunny, and Anne Master are entering the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.

A few days ago, the show organizers, Star Maa recently released the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Fans are really excited and can't wait for the show to start. Looks like the makers are going to make a few changes in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. It is expected to run for a longer time compared to other seasons. That's not all, Bigg Boss show organizers seem to have changed the timings of the show. Yes, what you read is right.

We already told you that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 will go live from September 5, 2021. Talking about the timings, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be aired from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. There's no change in weekend timings, as the show is telecast at 9PM every Saturday and Sunday as per usual time. The weekday timings appears to be late for family viewers. Now, we have to see if this would have an impact on the TRP ratings of the season.

