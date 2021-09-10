Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Timings To Be Changed?

It’s been five days since Bigg Boss Telugu 5 commenced. Few of the conteatants seem to be regretting why they entered the house. The other few contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants like Lahari, Sarayu, Lobo and a few others are are generating content for the show's viewership. The show TRP ratings is reportedly not all impressive when compared to previous seasons.

It is being speculated that the show organizers of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are planning to change the timings of the show.

Currently, the show is being aired at 10 PM, the Bigg Boss makers are considering the option of changing the timings from 10 PM to 9:30 PM, it is learnt.

If the makers really do it, then there’s a chance for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 to become strongest among the viewers.

Let’s wait and watch to see whether Bigg Boss makers will change the timings of the show to revive TRPs.

Also Read: Shanmukh Jaswanth Beats Anchor Ravi: Deets Inside

Also Read: Check Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Safe, Danger Zone Contestants In First Week Of Elimination