Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Three Contestants Win Ticket to Finale

Hey Bigg Boss Telugu viewers, we are sure that you are enjoying this week's hotel task. Anyway, at present, there is not much drama happening in the house. Netizens say contestants are now sticking to healthy comedy. There are 38 more days until the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, and ten contestants are left. So it's time for the finale list prediction. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers are busy predicting the winner and runner-up of the show. Many of them say that Shanmukh Jaswanth will take home the trophy while a few others feel that Sreerama Chandra will be the winner. And when it comes to Ravi, they say that Ravi and Sunny could end up as runners-up.

According to the analysis of show observers on social media, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, Ravi, and Sunny will enter the final round. The fifth contestant could be Anee Master or Manaas. There is a tough competition between Sreerama and Shannu in terms of popularity. However, both have an equally huge fan base. Unfortunately, SRC's fan following has dropped after Sri Reddy leaked their private conversations on WhatsApp.

It is known that Sri Reddy made a few statements about Sreerama Chandra's character and said he doesn't deserve to win the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Most of Sreerama Chandra's fans are non-Telugu, so it may not affect his vote bank. Besides, top Bollywood celebrities too are rooting for him. Let us see if Sri Reddy's deed will have any impact on SRC's fate in Bigg Boss.

Shanmukh is playing well in the house. However, even if he does not perform, his fans are working hard to save him and make sure that he will be among the top 3 finalists. But one thing is for sure—if Sreerama and Shannu are in the top 2, it won't be a surprise if they get equal votes. However, the finale list will be changing each day depending on the situation in the Bigg Boss house, so let us wait and watch.

Readers, you tell us what is your prediction on the top 3 BBT5 contestants. Let us know in your comments. For more updates, keep an eye on Sakshi Post.