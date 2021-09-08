As we all know, Bigg Boss assigned the power access task to the contestants, and whoever wins the task will get the power room access. Vishwa was the first contestant to win the power access task, and he assigned the task to Ravi and Priya. Now, according to the latest update, Maanas and Vishwa have won the sleeping task and also earned access to the power room. VJ Sunny is said to have finished the secret task. For the unversed, yesterday's episode was fun with Ravi's ladies' costume. Let us see what will happen today.

And when it comes to the performance of the contestants, Bigg Boss is still not giving contestants interesting tasks for us to judge their worth or predict their stay in the house. But the fights are happening for no reason and at times over silly reasons. As a result, Bigg Boss viewers seem to be upset with the slow start and waiting for things to heat up in the Bigg Boss house. Have you seen the first week's nominated contestants list yet? If not check this out

Anchor Ravi

Sarayu

RJ Kajal

Hamida

Maanas

Jaswanth

