Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Sympathy Wave May Work In Favour Of Sreerama Chandra

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen. Most of the people watch the weekend episode because Nagarjuna returns to the show as the host. He makes audiences hook to the TV sets with his strong hosting skills. He grills the contestants and never steps back to guide them. He gives suggestions and also tells the contestants to play their own game.

In the ninth week, Vishwa got eliminated from the house. We all know that Ravi, VJ Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Jessie, Siri, Priyanka Singh, and RJ Kajal have been nominated in the last week. Out of them, Vishwa stepped out of the house on Sunday.

Now, coming to Sreerama Chandra, he may be in the top five contestants list. He enjoys an incredible fan following. We all know that some of the personal chats between Sri Reddy and Sreerama Chandra have been leaked. After this many hashtags related to Sreerama Chandra trended on Twitter. Netizens supported Sreeram and now it looks like the sympathy wave may work in the favour of Sreeram.

On the other hand, Sreerama Chandra is one of the strongest contestants in the house, and from the beginning of the show, he has been playing the game in his own way. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the Bigg Boss house.