Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Strict Rule For Contestants' Family Members

In a couple of days, we will know the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

The nominated contestants for the 12th-week elimination are Shanmukh, Ravi, Siri, Maanas, Priyanka, RJ Kajal, and SRC.

The weak contestants from the nominated list are RJ Kajal, Siri, and SRC. People are guessing on social media that Priyanka Singh will be eliminated this weekend.

The family reunion episode is taking place in the house. Bigg Boss told all the family members not to talk about their popularity or position outside of the house.

If any family member breaks the norms, then there's a chance for Bigg Boss to eliminate him/her from the show.