Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Star Maa Finalised This Pawan Kalyan Fan For Entertainment and TRP?

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is hitting the headlines for all the right reasons. The show is making all the right noises even weeks ahead of the show going on air. The show makers are going all out to make the new season extra special for the TV viewers as the reality show is making a comeback after a long break.

The latest buzz doing the rounds suggests that Bigg Boss Telugu makers are trying to being on board one of the die-hard fans of Pawan Kalyan to be part of the show. Show observers say that if he is indeed part of the show, then he would provide maximum entertainment.

And for those wondering who that is. Well, he is none other than anchor Sashi who's one of the most popular anchors on television. Remember he used to host Hyderabad Express on Star Music?

Speculations are doing the rounds that Sashi is likely to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 5. But, it is not yet confirmed from either Sashi or the show makers. Let's wait and watch whether Sashi will participate in Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 or not. Watch this space for all the updates from the house of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.