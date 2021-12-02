Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Sreerama Chandra To Quit Finale Race: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 Contestant SRC has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house this season. All the seven contestants are competing for a ticket to the finale race. Maanas is in the leading position with the highest votes.

Did you know this? SRC aka Sreerama Chandra was reportedly hurt during the finale task. Talking about the task, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to stand on Ice blocks. Whoever stands for the longest time will be qualified to the next level.

Before the task, Bigg Boss told the contestants not to dip their toes after the task in hot water. Priyanka Singh was seen giving SRC a foot massage as he felt numb after the task.

She also poured hot water on his leg which led to SRC staying on the bed for a while. Rumors are doing the rounds that SRC may not continue the game due to his leg injury. He needs some time to get recover fully from it, it is learnt. It is being said on social media that SRC is likely to quit the finale race.

There's no official reports of SRC really quitting the game as it won't take much time for his recovery and finals is a long way off unless he gets eliminated from the house in the interim.

Priyanka was seen apologising for hurting him. It remains to be seen whether Bigg Boss will show SRC in tonight's episode or not.