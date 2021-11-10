Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Sreerama Chandra Popularity Dips Post Srireddy Leaks

The hottest topic trending on all the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 social media pages over the last few days is definitely Sreerama Chandra and Sri Reddy's WhatsApp conversation that was leaked by the actress on social media. There is a lot of talks going on about Sreerama Chandra. While a few Bigg Boss viewers and fans of SRC are supporting him, the episode has also invited a lot of negative talk.

It appears Sreerama Chandra's popularity has taken a beating after Sri Reddy leaked the chats between her and the Indian Idol singer. Everyone thought that Sreerama Chandra was one of the potential contestants who deserved to win Bigg Boss Telugu 5 trophy. We already told you that many stars from the South and North Indian film industries are rooting for Sreerama Chandra and asking their fans to vote for him. But Sri Reddy's statements seems to have hit Sreerama Chandra's popularity hard.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss Telugu viewers are predicting that Shannu would be the winner and Sreerama the runner-up. Sreerama's performance in the Bigg Boss Telugu house has impressed the small screen viewers, but the rumours outside the house affect his vote bank. However, Sreerama may also get some sympathy votes from the audience after what Srireddy did to him.

It is worth mentioning here that since SRC is the winner of the most popular singing show Indian Idol 5, many of his fans are from the north. We also mentioned before that Sreerama is getting most votes from the north and not from Bigg Boss Telugu viewers.

What do you think will happen to SRC. Will he survive Srireddy Leaks? Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for updates.