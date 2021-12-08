Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Sreerama Chandra Overtakes Shanmukh Jaswanth, Deet Insides

As we all know, from day one of the show, Sreerama Chandra and Shanmukh Jaswanth fans have been trying to show their power. Sreerama Chandra and Shannu's positions have been changing each week. Just in a few weeks, Shanmukh Jaswanth's position dropped to third from first and Sreerama's position is stable in third place.

Earlier, fans of Shanmukh and Sreerama had a virtual war on social media platforms, which rages on even now. They are having a debate over who among the two contestants will bag the trophy. Shanmukh fans are aggressively promoting him on social media seeking votes. They are requesting the audience to cast their votes for him.

On Twitter, Shanmukh and Sreerama top the trend on alternate days. Sreerama is getting huge support from the north and top TV actors are rooting for him, thereby adding to the vote count.

According to unofficial polls, Sreerama Chandra has occupied Shannu's position by pulling him down to the third position. The buzz was that Shanmukh Jaswanth would be the runner-up, but now they believe that Sreerama will be the runner-up and Sunny will be the winner. However, this is Bigg Boss show, and the game is unpredictable, anything can happen in seconds. So we should know better than to believe this. Let's see if Shannu fans manage to push him up to No.1.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Week 14 Voting Trends