Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Siri, Shanmukh to Get Eliminated From Finale, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants Siri Hanmanth and Shanmukh Jaswanth have emerged as not only strongest players but also popular participants of the season. They were able to reach the finale round because of their fans who have been supporting them through thick and thin without worrying about negative comments.

If you are waiting for the moment to see Shanmukh lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, your dream may no be fulfilled. Yes, what you read is right!

As per the buzz doing the rounds in tele circles, Bigg Boss makers are likely to eliminate Siri and Shanmukh in the final round of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The makers are said to be having plans of making Sunny and SRC as winner and runner-up of the show. There may be a chance for Shanmukh to become the first runner-up of the show, but he may also walk out of the final race by accepting the cash brief case.

On the other hand, Siri and Manaas will surely get eliminated from the final race. There are maximum chances for Shanmukh to lose the trophy even if he garners the highest votes from Bigg Boss viewers. Shanmukh might not be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, as per the buzz.

Let's see what happens in the finals.