Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Siri Friendship Distracting Shannu's Game?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is grabbing the attention of the audience and contestants are trying their best to win the tasks. Shannu started playing the game last week. As we all know that Shannu and Siri are maintaining a good bond in the glasshouse. But a section of the audience says that Shannu is losing interest in his game and getting distracted by Siri. The eliminated contestants also stated that Siri is influencing Shannu's game. Anyway, for the last three days, Shannu has been playing his own game. In some episodes, Shannu avoided Siri and said he didn't want to keep any friendship with Siri. But in yesterday's episode, Nagarjuna cleared up the issue between Shannu and Siri.

Netizens are saying that Shannu should know how to balance both friendships and games. However, Shannu is improving his game each day.