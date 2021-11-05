Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Siri Emotional Drama Affects Shannu

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 house is rife with drama and emotion. Slowly, the equations in the house are changing, and friends are turning into foes and foes into friends.

It’s not a matter of wonder because it is the Bigg Boss house and anything can happen within seconds in the glass house.

We should also remember that in Bigg Boss there are no permanent friends and enemies. Are you puzzled about why we are saying this? Yes, we are saying this to you because we know that Siri and Shannu, who are the best friends in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house, are now having misunderstandings and arguments these days. Anyway, most of the viewers were waiting for this moment and it finally happened!

Bigg Boss is all about high drama, fights, and emotions. As Siri and Shannu change into foes. We can see Siri breaking into tears when Shannu is avoiding her. Later, for some reason, she mentions that Shannu is being a fake and playing a fake game. By this statement, there are many arguments happening on social media. A section of the audience says that it was Shannu's mistake to show that kind of attitude towards Siri. And others support Shannu and say that he is playing his game and Siri is just playing a drama to gain Shannu's attention so that she can stay in the house for a long period.

Let's see if Siri's emotional drama affects Shannu's game or not.