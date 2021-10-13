Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Siri And Kajal Disqualified From Task

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 house is on fire following the nominations. Each day, the equation between contestants are changing totally. Shanmukh berates the nominations strategy of Sweta. Meanwhile, Jessie lashes out at other contestants for cornering him, Siri, and Jessie as a group. And Kajal breaks up her brother and sister relationship with Sreerama. The nominated contestants for this weke include Sunny, Vishwa, Siri, Jessie, Ravi, Maanas, Sreerama Chandra, Lobo, Priyanka, and Sweta have been nominated for this week's elimination.

After heated arguments during the nomination process, Bigg Boss assigned the captaincy contender task. The contestants were divided into four teams, Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow. Maanas, Sunny, Anee Master were part of the Blue team. Shannu, Jessie, Priyanka joined the Yellow team and Kajal was the manager of the Yellow and Blue teams. Vishwa, Sreerama, Priya were part of the Red team. Ravi, Lobo, Sweta were the green team members while Siri was the manager for the Red and Green teams. Siri and Kajal also played Sanchalaks. During the task, there were some clashes between Siri and Anee Master. The teams were asked to make dolls out of cotton which Bigg Boss send.

Now, there is buzz that the Lobo team was disqualified as they used cotton from pillows to make dolls. And netizens say that Bigg Boss disqualified Siri and Kajal from captaincy contender task for failing to stop them as Sanchalaks. They say that the new Sanchalaks are Sreerama and Manaas. Let us wait and watch if the news is real or not. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.