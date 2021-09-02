Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Singer Sree Ram Chandra Replaced This Contestant

The entertainment channel Star Maa is just a few days away to telecast the most popular controversial show Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. We already mentioned that Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting the show and currently the confirmed contestants are put under quarantine in luxury hotels across Hyderabad.

Coming to the confirmed contestants, the celebrity names doing rounds on social media includes Anchor Ravi, Anee Master, Natraj master, Jaswanth Padala, Sarayu Suman, Lahari Shari, Deepak Saroj, Artist Priya, Karthika Deepam Uma Devi, VJ Sunny among others.

However, the latest news is that Indian Idol Winner Singer Sree Rama Chandra has been finalised as the contestant of the Bigg boss Telugu fifth season. Sources claim that Sree Ram Chandra was chosen as the last-minute contestant after one of the confirmed people rejected the Bigg Boss offer.

Are you excited to know who that person is? Then, you are on the right page. The makers of the show have replaced the model Deepak Saroj with Singer Sree Rama Chandra. However, we have to wait till the official information is given by the show organisers.

Talking about Sree Rama Chandra, music fans are eagerly waiting to listen to their favourite singer's voice in the Bigg Boss glasshouse. Do follow Sakshi Post, to know more updates of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.