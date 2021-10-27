Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shocking, No Female Contestant in Top Five Finalists?

It's been fifty days since Bigg Boss Telugu 5 went on air. The show will get wrapped up in a couple of weeks from now. Bigg Boss viewers are speculating a lot on social media as to who will be the winner and runner-up of this season.

Some of the show buffs have already predicted the top five finalists of this season. If you are also waiting to know who the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be, read on...

Here we are with some news about Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants who will make it to the finals. Talking about the five finalists—Ravi, Shannu, SRC, Maanas and VJ Sunny ae said to be favourites. Looking at the list, we can easily guess there will be no female contestants in top 5.

Forget about the female winner, not even a single female contestant is likely to make it to the top five going by the way they are getting evicted week after week. Besides, when you look at the current list of contestants in the house. Be it Priyanka, Siri, RJ Kajal or Anee Master none of them giving a worthy performance to be in top five, as per viewers.

They are also lkely to get eliminated before the pre-finals episode. Let's wait and watch who will be among top five finalists of this season.