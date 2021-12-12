Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Shannu's Master Plan to Save Siri

Six more days to go for the most awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. According to sources, RJ Kajal will get a red card from Nagarjuna in the final week of elimination.

So the top five contestants are Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Maanas, Sreerama Chandra, and Siri. Surprisingly, no one expected that Siri would enter the final round because Kajal had been saved by Star Maa for the past 3 weeks and the makers eliminated deserving contestants from the show.

We can say that Kajal was used for TRP ratings because she is one contestant who often gets into fights and plays friendship card with Sunny and Maanas.

Leaving Kajal out of the equation, according to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers, Siri is equally annoying and attention-grabbing as Kajal in the house. Netizens believe that Siri is with Shannu only for votes and screen space. We have seen Siri and Shanmukh often get into a fight because of their over possessiveness. Shannu doesn't like Siri getting close to other contestants. They always get into arguments, and Star Maa uses their emotional dramas to keep viewers glued to their tv sets.

We can also say that Siri has been saved by the makers for her drama with Shannu. The makers of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu gave Siri and Shannu a lot of footage in the promos aired over the last two days.

Recently, Shannu broke his silence over Siri's mother's comment on their hugs in the Bigg Boss house that made the audience switch the channel. However, netizens say that Shannu and Siri will end up as TRP material for the show.

A section of the audience say that Shanmukh is very close to Siri and wants her to stay in the grand finale because of which he's playing the possessive friend. He wants the makers to retain Siri and viewers think although Shannu is not very expressive, this is his silent master stroke to ensure Siri is saved.